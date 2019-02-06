Editorial Agenda 2019: We're in the solution business

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - We’ve got a problem that, as it turns out, is the problem. It's important that citizens share concerns. But some of our most important institutions have become obsessed with problems and assigning blame for those problems.

In reality, other of our most important institutions - think local government, local businesses, nonprofit organizations and community groups and yes, the media, can be, and should be, solving problems. We have the capacity, the flexibility, the resources and a much deeper pool of citizen leaders than we often acknowledge.

Much of this is located in municipalities, or what the authors of a new book call the new localism. The book recognizes centers of innovation, under-utilized leadership, smart partnerships and intentional inclusiveness in places fighting back against or ignoring federal and state governments.

They’re solving problems. It's time we get back into the solution business, and cities should lead the way. Tomorrow, the last item on our editorial agenda is listening.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.