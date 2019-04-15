Editorial Agenda 2019: Trees in the city

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - There’s a somewhat controversial suggestion by some environmentalists that if you really love the natural world, the best thing you can do is live in a city.

The concept is that urban density lessens the unintended damage we have on the natural environment, and one of the best things we can do for our cities in turn is to plant them.

A new study, co-authored by a UW Madison professor, finds trees play a big role in keeping towns and cities cool. That’s important for humans, but it’s also important for other organisms essential to life.

Cooler temperatures also reduce energy demands and costs and the adverse health impacts of high temperatures. Of course, tree canopies on city streets are simply lovely, too.

So it’s the best of both worlds right? Live in a city, but plant trees there as well: That sounds like the solution business to us.

