Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Make no mistake: There is nothing passive about listening. Listening is an action and it requires thought and effort.

Often it requires going to where the people we need to be listening to actually are. Members of the Madison School Board have decided to do just that. Good for them.

The formality of the Doyle Administration Building Downtown can be intimidating, to say nothing of the time commitment needed to drive there. It all feels a little bureaucratic and that’s probably contributed to the tone of some recent meetings.

But most important, the decision to hold the next meeting at Chavez Elementary School and subsequent meetings in other district schools shows a willingness to engage with parents and taxpayers where they live. In other words, it shows a willingness to listen. We hope folks take advantage of the opportunity to be heard, and perhaps do a little listening in return.

Editorial Agenda 2019: School board road trips

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.