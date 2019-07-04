Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - No drama, no brinksmanship, no histrionics. Gov.Tony Evers handled the budget he and the state Legislature crafted the same way he has governed – wisely, responsibly. What a change. What a relief.

There are parts of the budget we like. There are parts we don't like. But what we like the most is that Evers took the two-year spending plan passed by the Republican-controlled state Legislature, used his veto pen judiciously, and then signed the document.

Evers' priorities were those he heard from the citizens, some persuasive enough to force Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Speaker Robin Vos to keep them in their version of the plan. Other very important priorities of the people, Fitzgerald and Vos killed to please campaign donors.

And so this budget is, as Evers puts it, a down payment on what will be needed moving forward. But as every homeowner knows, a down payment comes first. It's the responsible thing to do.

Editorial Agenda 2019: Our budget

