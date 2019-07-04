Editorial Agenda 2019: Our budget
'Our' Government
MADISON, Wis. - No drama, no brinksmanship, no histrionics. Gov.Tony Evers handled the budget he and the state Legislature crafted the same way he has governed – wisely, responsibly. What a change. What a relief.
There are parts of the budget we like. There are parts we don't like. But what we like the most is that Evers took the two-year spending plan passed by the Republican-controlled state Legislature, used his veto pen judiciously, and then signed the document.
Evers' priorities were those he heard from the citizens, some persuasive enough to force Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Speaker Robin Vos to keep them in their version of the plan. Other very important priorities of the people, Fitzgerald and Vos killed to please campaign donors.
And so this budget is, as Evers puts it, a down payment on what will be needed moving forward. But as every homeowner knows, a down payment comes first. It's the responsible thing to do.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- UNIMA continues Fourth of July picnic celebration
- Dells resorts are hopeful for big turnout for holiday weekend
- Nakoma League hosts Fourth of July parade, picnic
- Columbus celebrates Fourth of July with "Volunteer America" parade theme
- Officer nearly hit by 4th offense OWI driver with unrestrained 6-year-old in back seat, police say
- MFD lake rescue team responds to report of capsized boat on Lake Mendota, dispatch reports