Editorial Agenda 2019: Local Voices Network

MADISON, Wis. - News3Now and Madison Magazine managers joined the WISC editorial board this week for an update on the Local Voices Network project, led here in Madison by UW Madison professor Kathy Cramer.

We're all exploring ways in which the conversations LVN is having around the greater Madison region can have a broader reach and a larger impact on how we all understand each other.

But for the purposes of the editorial board and our agenda for the yea,r we gained an even deeper appreciation for LVN's approach to listening. Cramer pointed out to us that participants were struck by the power of hearing the voices of other fellow citizens, sharing concerns and observations without any pressure to respond or defend one's position.

When we put Listening on our editorial agenda we were thinking of the kind of listening that makes for good dialogue. The listening LVN is doing might very well make for good understanding. We're eager to hear more.



