Editorial Agenda 2019: Listening

MADISON, Wis. - This is the third time in 27 years of offering editorials that we have put "Listening" on our editorial agenda. We are so ready to listen. We so need to listen. Listening is inclusive and diverse by definition. It unites rather than divides. It looks beyond simply identifying problems to solving problems.

We plan to follow closely UW Madison political scientist Kathy Cramer's important new citizen voices project. We will promote efforts throughout our viewing area to bring different people together to talk to each other, and listen. Most important, we plan to reach out to you and ask you to come talk to us. We're reinstituting our Ascertainment meetings and reconstituting our WISC Children's Issues Advisory Committee.

That’s our 2019 Editorial Agenda: corrections reform, reclaiming government and democracy, embracing a new localism approach to solving shared problems, and most important, listening. Thanks for being a part of this with us. It’s going to be a good year.

