Editorial Agenda 2019: Earth Day 2019

MADISON, Wis. - We almost let Earth Day pass without remarking on it, until we got a couple of press releases about elected officials marking the day by proposing innovative solutions to some of the environment challenges we’re facing.

First of all, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a new effort to both protect small farms and mitigate some the flooding problems we've seen recently. The idea is to help farmers convert lands used for annual row crops or unimproved pasture plant perennial grasses that reduce runoff during heavy rains. That’s just smart on a number of levels.



Meanwhile, state Rep. Chris Taylor, of Madison, introduced bills banning the use of toxic Styrofoam products and allowing municipalities to regulate the use of pesticides. The laws would protect the environment on one hand and human and animal health on the other.

This is what being in the solution business looks like on Earth Day.

