MADISON, Wis. - For a while now the WISC editorial board has been aware of its impatience with the pace of badly needed reform of our state’s corrections policies. And our impatience is getting worse, not better.

We are squandering money, wasting some lives and destroying others, through an inefficient, ineffective and inhumane system. But until our elected leaders find the heart and the wisdom to engage in radical reform we must support the small steps.

Political posturing aside, the state legislature and the governor are both proposing significant pay hikes for corrections workers. While there’s a need to redefine the job of prison guard, pay hikes are absolutely necessary and we’re pleased to see that reflected in budget talks.

We’re also pleased to see Dane County moving ahead on a new, consolidated jail. Closing the City-County Building jail and creating more health care beds are mandatory. This is reform a little at a time.

Editorial Agenda 2019: Better wages and facilities

