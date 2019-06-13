Editorial Agenda 2019: Anywhere we can find them
We're in the solution business
MADISON, Wis. - Our solution-oriented editorial agenda item is all about solving problems in ways that do not involve governments increasingly unwilling to partner in such work. In the last few days, we’ve been pleasantly surprised to be reminded of what government can do if it is willing.
First of all, it remains best to ignore Washington as much as possible. But our state Legislature, members of which are usually just as disinterested in anyone other than themselves as members of Congress, gave us hope by approving in committee a major investment in the University of Wisconsin System and an extension of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund.
Meanwhile, the typically more responsive local governments in the city and the schools made the right choice for a developer for Judge Doyle Square and a compromise to keep police officers in three Madison high schools for now.
Those are solutions. And government helped. And we’re pleased.
