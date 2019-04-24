Editorial Agenda 2019: American Family and Milwaukee

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The work of identifying solutions rather than problems involves centers of innovation, smart partnerships and intentional inclusiveness. American Family’s recent investments in Milwaukee are examples of all three.

There was a great story in Monday’s Milwaukee Journal Sentinel detailing what it called Am Fam’s “embrace” of Milwaukee over the last two and half years. It includes sponsorships for Summerfest and the Brewers stadium, rescuing the fireworks show and a high tech industry innovation hub.

We love that American Family recognizes the importance of a healthy and vital Milwaukee as a counterpart to the company’s important investments in the Madison region. As a state, we need both cities to thrive.

We also love that American Family is playing a leadership role in the solutions business. Government is too dysfunctional to do this work anymore. We’re dependent on smart businesses stepping up. American Family is showing the way.





