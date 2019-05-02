Editorial Agenda 2019: A humane jail
Corrections reform
MADISON, Wis. - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi got it exactly right: No one wants to spend money to build a jail.
Jails are lousy places, sadly necessary, but a reminder of the unpleasant side of life. Unsurprisingly, we’d rather spend our tax dollars on other human needs. But in fact, jails do respond to human needs, as well, and they need not be inhumane in doing so.
Dane County has four new proposals for consolidating the county’s jail operations, and all of them are swallow-hard expensive. But they would also expand health care facilities, reduce the use of solitary confinement cells and close the outdated and inhumane jail in the City-County Building.
So swallow hard we must, choose the best of the four options and build a new jail. At the same time, we have to continue to invest in community efforts in crime prevention, in mental health and addiction treatments and in diversion and reentry services. It’s just the right thing to do.
