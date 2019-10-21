Editorial: Action, results necessary to end UW-Madison's sexual assaults on campus

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Last week’s report from the UW-Madison that one in four women on campus report being sexually assaulted was certainly no surprise to us. Our colleagues at Madison Magazine reported identical statistics in a cover story a year ago. What strikes us as significant about the new report is the importance of the community beyond the UW campus listening to what women on campus are saying and committing to playing its role in ending this violation of the lives of these young women.

We believe the UW is taking this issue seriously and we appreciate its willingness to keep uncovering the facts. Part of that effort are three forums where survey results will be discussed with a different group of students impacted by assaults at each of the three. We all need to look at alcohol use on campus, male behavior and attitudes, and reporting and disciplinary policies. Listening is a start. Action and results must follow.

