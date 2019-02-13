Editorials

Editorial: A passion for helping others



Posted: Feb 12, 2019 04:20 PM CST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 07:17 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - It really is remarkable what one person can do, especially if that person has a base of support and a good idea.

Christopher Lofts is a sophomore at Verona Area High School, and he describes himself as having “a passion for helping others.” Christopher was nominated to run a fundraising campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which he tells us is “the opportunity of a lifetime.”  

Christopher’s family has been touched by leukemia and he’s grabbed the opportunity and recruited a team of fellow high school students and some other volunteers to raise $50,000 over seven weeks. 

Christopher wrote to ask our help in spreading the word.

“This continues to be one of the most amazing and rewarding experiences of my life,” he writes, “knowing that I am having a positive impact on real people.”

We’re impressed and we’re happy to help. We hope you will too. You can donate and find details about upcoming events at christopherlofts.com.

