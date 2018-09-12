Editorial: A Greater Madison vision
MADISON, Wis. - Beginning Wednesday, residents of Dane County have a relatively rare but important opportunity to help shape how the Greater Madison region will grow, evolve and look over the next 25 years or more.
On online survey inviting residents to choose from a number of thoughtful, smart and challenging alternative futures went live Wednesday and steering committee members are hoping tens of thousands of residents will participate. We can tell you we believe your input will be valued, considered and acted upon.
The Greater Madison Vision steering committee is one of the most diverse and inclusive groups of civic, government, business and nonprofit leaders we’ve seen. There is a sense of responsibility and accountability.
But so much depends on you taking the survey. Very simply, it’s online at greatermadisonvision.com. There are even incentives for young people to participate. We hope they and you will. Dane County’s population is expected to grow by 150,000 people over the next 25 years. We need a vision. Help create it.
