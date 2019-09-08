Editorial: A fresh start for state economic development

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - MadREP president Paul Jaden called Governor Tony Evers' choice of Organic Valley executive Melissa Hughes as the new head of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, an agency Jaden himself once headed, refreshing. We agree, in more ways than one.

We don't know Hughes, but her resume is impressive and her experience seems appropriate to lead Wisconsin's economic development operation. Like Jaden we like Hughes' background in agriculture and what that says about a truly 72-county approach to Wisconsin economic development.

But this also feels refreshingly non-partisan. Evers picked Hughes not because she contributed to his campaign but because she is qualified for the post and has a vision for economic growth and health throughout the state. WEDC can use a little more light and little less heat…and a lot less drama. We need a strong, respected and effective economic development agency. We're betting Hughes can get us there.

