Editorial: A fair and equitable repeal

MADISON, Wis. - As the discussion of Edgewood High School’s interest in expanding its sports field on campus has gone on for the last couple of years we’ve gained a better understanding of the complexities of the relationship between the city, the Monroe Street neighborhood and the three institutions on the campus.

That’s right, three institutions. And that fact is the primary reason we support repeal of the Edgewood Master Plan.

Edgewood High School, Edgewood Campus Grade School and Edgewood College are three separate and distinct legal entities with different bylaws and mission statements. So the fact that all three are governed by the same master plan is neither effective nor fair.

Repeal of the master plan will add clarity to the ongoing discussion of the future of the high school’s sports field. That’s one of the reasons the city attorney’s office invited the school to consider that option. But more importantly, it is an equitable improvement to some very important relationships in this city. We urge the Plan Commission to approve the proposal Monday evening.



