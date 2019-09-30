Editorials

Editorial: 40 years of world-class theater

MADISON, Wis. - There's only about six weeks left of the American Players Theater season for this year -- still time to get to Spring Green to see a play, but also still time for us to acknowledge and celebrate APT's 40th anniversary.

Do you know how lucky we are? American Players Theater is one of the most popular and respected theater companies in America. Its productions, its actors and its amenities are all world-class, and all in the incomparable outdoor setting in Spring Green. APT has a generosity of spirit that emanates from its appearances in other state productions by members of the company, but also in its thoughtful outreach and community education efforts. We got an email recently from Mark Fraire at Dane Arts praising the current ATP leadership for efforts to "build a younger new audience that reflects the cultural shift in Wisconsin."

Theater has a special place in the arts for building human connection and community. Here's to the next 40 years of APT doing just that.
 

 

