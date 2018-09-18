Editorial: 25 years of empowering women

MADISON, Wis. - Twenty-five years ago, a visionary group of women, led by founder and former Madison Community Foundation Executive Director Jane Coleman, decided the mission of empowering women needed an available pool of resources.

The group raised $100,000 and created an endowment fund. Since then, A Fund for Women has awarded roughly 125 grants totaling $1.3 million to nonprofits and initiatives working to ensure all women and girls in Dane County thrive.

These gifts, large and small, are transformative. They support women and create opportunities for earning, saving, investing and economic security. They have made a difference in the lives of countless Dane County women and girls.

A Fund for Women is celebrating a quarter century of empowering women Oct. 9 at the Edgewater Hotel, but the deadline to get tickets is this Friday at madisongives.org.

We congratulate the Madison Community Foundation and A Fund for Women. And we thank them.