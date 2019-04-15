Editorial: 100 percent clean energy

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - The recent flurry of attention given a not-so-new idea, the so-called Green New Deal, has again raised the question of how fast we can act, and how ambitious we can be in reversing climate change and protecting our environment.

The risk assessment of not doing enough continues to worsen. We are nearing crisis stage. And yet we continue to do too little, in some cases, and nothing in others. So yes, we need to really embrace bold ideas at all levels and that includes a commitment to achieve 100% clean energy.

Wisconsin’s goal is to reach 100% clean energy by 2050. Madison, Middleton, Monona and Fitchburg have all passed resolutions setting 100% renewable energy goals. Dane County has been a leader. And at least one energy company, Xcel Energy, serving Western Wisconsin, says it’ll work to achieve zero emissions by 2050.

Other utilities should follow suit -- 100% clean energy in 30 years is reasonable and doable. It’s also essential. Let’s embrace it. Sunday Editorial

