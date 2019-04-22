Editorial: United Way of Dane County - Proof of Performance

Because we regularly ask you to trust and approve of our request that you support our community by contributing to the annual United Way of Dane County Campaign we are also sticklers for providing you evidence that that trust is earned and warranted. We take this seriously. There are plenty of examples of nonprofits nationally that have abused that trust. United Way of Dane County is effective and responsible and the proof is in the pudding.

Thanks to more than 30,000 donors, businesses and partner agencies United Way will invest more than 19 and half Million dollars into more than 140 programs. They include therapist-led school groups, home visits and resources for families with young children, new child care strategies, job training and employment and housing stabilization work. Healthy kids, academic success, family stability, pathways out of poverty - that's where your money is going. You made a smart choice folks, rest assured.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.