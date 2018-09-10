Editorial: United Way of Dane County creates flood relief fund

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Each dry day puts a little more distance between us and the more-than-a-little scary rain and flooding of recent weeks. But we need to remember the threat of flooding will be with us for a while, and that there are a lot of people who have not recovered yet and are still in need of help.

Last week, United Way of Dane County stepped up and created a flood relief fund, and we are appreciative and supportive because we trust United Way and how they do things.

First of all, the money raised will be used to meet Dane County families’ needs unmet by other assistance programs like utility payments, prescriptions, medical supplies and home repairs not covered by insurance. According to United Way's 211 referral service, that's the case for a lot of people seeking support.

Second, 100 percent of the money raised will go to those direct resources. Contact United Way to donate. Your neighbors and your community thank you.

