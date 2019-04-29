Editorial: Women's Rights are human rights

Copyright 2019 CNN Demonstrators are gathering for the Women's March in Washington and related rallies across the country Saturday, with many of the movement's supporters looking to channel two years of momentum and common cause against President Donald Trump into progressive policies.

MADISON, Wis. - Tuesday evening the Madison City Council will consider a resolution in support of the United States ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. We hope the Council will pass the resolution.

On the one hand, the measure would support the work of the UN, which is so important these days especially in light of the criticism the nearly 75-year-old organization has faced lately.

But more importantly, it recognizes the backlash the advancement of women's rights is facing around the world, including human rights violations against women right here in the United States.

Examples include human trafficking and denial of equal access to education, jobs and health care.

Like civil rights for people of color, it feels like women's rights are sliding back to the bad old days.

Nations and states are at fault. Local voices are required. We support the Madison City Council being one of those voices.

