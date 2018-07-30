Editorial: The value of cops in schools

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

We were pleased to see the Madison School Board committee studying school-based police officers scrap the proposal to replace the individual officer in a high school policy with a broader but looser liaison concept.

It looks like the committee will now refine recommendations to fine tune the relationship between the schools and the educational resource officers, or EROs as they’re known, but keep a uniformed officer in each of four city high schools.

We want to say we respect the tension the presence of the officers causes for some kids and parents, especially African Americans. But we see so much good and so much potential for building trust and improving relationships in addition to ensuring necessary safety in our schools.

Superintendent Cheatham and the school board are working on safety and disciplinary policies that are aimed at keeping kids in school, reducing racial disparities and making sure our schools are safe, welcoming places. We’re convinced EROs can be an important part of that work.