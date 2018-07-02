Editorial: The meaning behind the loss

Mark Wilson/Getty Images The June 29, 2018, edition of the Captial Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, one day after five people were shot and killed in the newspaper's newsroom.

Why is it that which we value comes into sharpest focus after a loss of life?

Do we really need someone dying to appreciate what we have? We suddenly realize that the safety of our children in school, the freedom to enjoy an outdoor concert, the serenity of expressing our faith in a place of worship are things we take for granted when deadly violence intrudes on those aspects of our lives.

Yes, the murder of journalists hits home for us who also do that work. But we are also struck by the expressions of reflection we’ve heard by those who had forgotten that the news that has come under attack in this country is produced by human beings who care deeply for their work and the people they do their work for; their neighbors, their fellow citizens.

All these senseless killings hurt. And it’s maddening that we have to endure them now to remember what has true meaning in our lives.