Editorial: The McPike Fieldhouse

Moving beyond identifying problems to solving them requires doing things differently. For example, the fieldhouse at Madison East High Schools needs renovation and eastside needs more community spaces. East can't afford this on its own, and Madison as a whole is better with successful East High students and healthier, more engaged families. So let's pitch in and make an upgraded Milton McPike Fieldhouse at East High School happen.

A dedicated group of East High alumni, local businesses, a committed Marquette Neighborhood Association and others have raised a big chunk of the $3.2 million project cost. But another $250,000 needs to be raised this summer. That's going to take some help. We're big supporters of East High and this effort and we ask you to join us in creating a new, inclusive resource for that community. Find the project website at the Foundation for Madison Public Schools.

