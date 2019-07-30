Speaker Robin Vos

MADISON, Wis. - The WISC Editorial Board takes disability issues very seriously. For more than 20 years, we've advocated for full participation in life by people with disabilities and respect and appreciation for the contributions of people with disabilities who are often underrepresented in our workforce and public spaces.

And let's not forget: The Americans with Disabilities Act is the law, and the law requires reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities.

And that's why we are appalled at Assembly Speaker Robin Voss' calloused and heartless refusal to allow Rep. Jimmy Anderson to call into some committee meetings to accommodate Anderson, who lives with paralysis.

We assume Vos must refuse to take questions over the phone from constituents or citizens with disabilities, since he says it is disrespectful for someone to ask questions over phone.

No, Vos, it is you who are as disrespectful of people with disabilities as any elected official we've run across. We hope Anderson files suit.

Editorial: Vos refusal of simple accommodation for representative with disability is disrespectful

