Editorial: Promising Medicaid compromise talk

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin legislative Republicans’ compromise proposals on accepting federal funds for Medicaid expansion fall short of what is best for more than 80,000 low-income parents and childless adults in need of health care.

Nevertheless, it signifies a willingness to at least acknowledge the coverage gaps that former Gov. Scott Walker stubbornly refused to address and the reported 70 percent of Wisconsinites who support Medicaid expansion. To us, that’s promising.

While a number of Republican governors and legislatures have accepted federal funding, Wisconsin leaders are citing alternative models, like those in Utah and Arkansas, as examples of compromise they’d consider. Their leader, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, is still unable to put the needs of Wisconsin citizens above politics.

But some Republican lawmakers are apparently listening to their constituents, and we find that hopeful. We support Evers' budget proposal accepting federal funding for now. But if a good enough compromise proposal emerges, we’d take something over nothing.

