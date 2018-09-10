Editorial: National Suicide Prevention Week

A while back we got an email from Janesville City Council member Jim Farrell asking if he could read our editorial on the suicides that had rocked Mount Horeb as part of his proposal to proclaim recognizing this coming week as National Suicide Prevention Week.

We were honored. And thus Janesville became one of more than 130 cities and towns in the U.S. to proclaim their participation in the week.

That feels important to us. The theme of our Time for Kids emphasis on mental health this year is Lets’ Talk About It. Well that goes for communities too, perhaps especially communities.

To have our elected leaders representing our families and neighbors and fellow citizens saying in a loud and clear voice that suicide can be prevented and suicide prevention is a priority and we’re committed to it is a powerful message.

So, good for Janesville and every other community that is recognizing this week as National Suicide Prevention Week.