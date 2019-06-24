Editorial: Moving from a standstill in child well-being

MADISON, Wis. - It is disheartening to hear Wisconsin's efforts at improving the well-being of our children as being at a standstill in the last year. In fact it suggests "efforts" is not the right word at all; more like lack of efforts.

The annual report in the Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data Book with Wisconsin partner Kids Forward, shows Wisconsin pretty much treading water when it comes to important health indicators and outcomes for children. Overall the state only slipped on place in state rankings, from 12th to 13th. Still that's the wrong direction. And disparities, especially in education and poverty, contribute to the "standstill" narrative.

There are plenty of reasons to believe Wisconsin should be much better than 13th overall in child well-being. One of the obstacles is legislative indifference. Why isn't every budget measure viewed in terms of its impact on child well-being? Is there anything more important?



