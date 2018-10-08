Editorial: Madison 365's Wisconsin Leadership Summit

It’s probably safe to say Madison365 publisher Henry Sanders and his team didn’t have a two-day, statewide leadership summit in mind when they launched its series of widely-read and popular lists of influential leaders of color in Wisconsin.

But after you’ve already compiled such an impressive list of thinkers and doers it only makes sense to bring them together to tap their collective knowledge and experience in the interest of positive change. And that’s just what Sanders and Madison365 have done.

Hosted by the Ho-Chunk tribe at the Gaming and Convention Center in Baraboo, dozens of African American, Latino, Native and other leaders of color will explore topics including education gaps, inclusive workplaces, entrepreneurism and workforce development, with community arts showcases and lots of networking.

We think this summit is one of the most important events of its kind in recent history. And while it is designed for leaders of color the general public is invited and welcome to attend. Register online at Madison365.com.