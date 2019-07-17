Editorial: Look out for each other

joe Raedle/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - To some degree, we're headed into uncharted territory as climate change causes more extreme weather events.

From torrential rains to searing heat, potentially dangerous weather is happening more often and lasting longer. So it is more important than ever that we take care of each other when weather turns unsafe.

Sadly, heat like we're experiencing this week typically results in heat-related deaths. It's heartbreaking when an older person without access to places to cool off is found dead. It happens far too often.

So let's be smart, vigilant and compassionate.

Start with the obvious risks of small children or pets in cars with the windows closed. If you see something worrisome, contact police right away. But take the time to check on elderly family members and neighbors as well, help if you can, or seek help from social service providers. We need to look out for each other in times like this.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.