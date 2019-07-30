Editorial: Growing support for a no vote on Dubuque-to-Middleton power line

We have been inclined to oppose the proposed construction of the Cardinal Hickory Creek power line stretching over important and vulnerable rural land from Dubuque to Middleton.

That's somewhat surprising, given our history of supporting reliability of our essential electrical grid. But times and circumstances have changed, and we question if the new line and its various attendant costs are warranted. And as support for a no vote by the Public Service Commission continues to grow in breadth and intensity, our opposition grows as well.

Recently, attorneys general in both Illinois and Michigan urged the PSC to deny American Transmission Co.'s proposal, questioning the need and the costs, a highly unusual move by neighboring states.

Lawmakers from both parties in the Wisconsin Legislature have also questioned the need for the proposed high-voltage power line and a number of counties along the route are opposed, as well.

Together the evidence is rather persuasive. Voting no is the right thing to do.

