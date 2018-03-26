Editorial: Get your answers now
The Spring election is a week from Tuesday. The time to prepare for that election is now. And one of the invaluable tools for that preparation is the League of Women Voters of Dane County’s Candidates’ Answers.
This terrific resource provides concise biographical data and answers to several questions relevant to the office being sought for nearly every candidate for the courts, school boards and municipal offices like county boards and city councils.
I say nearly because some candidates decline. Which raises the question: why would anyone vote for a person who has so little respect for the voters that he or she can’t be bothered to answer questions from a respected, independent, nonpartisan organization like the League.
Astonishingly Supreme Court candidate Michael Screnock was one of those who refused to answer the questions. Makes you wonder why, doesn’t it. This is such a valuable service by the League of Women Voters. You can find the guide at www.lwvdanecounty.org.
