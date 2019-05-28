Editorial: Foundation for Black Women's Wellness; A healthy place

MADISON, Wis. - Summer is finally here, and with summertime activities comes an appreciation for fitness and health. Of course for many of us there are challenges to overcome in our pursuit of wellness and they include everything from personal discipline to family history, predisposition, living environment and more.

Some of those challenges differ for reasons of gender and/or race. Black women for instance face a variety of barriers to good health outcomes, and Lisa Peyton-Caire continues to face those challenges head on. The founder and president of the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness announced last week the opening of Dane County’s first Black Women’s Health and Wellness Center. The fund-raising campaign is underway with a planned opening later this summer. It’ll be a place where black women can find support and resources and information on living healthier lives. And they can count on Peyton-Caire’s leadership in advocating for black women’s health and well-being. We’re big supporters of Petron-Caire. This is another reason why.