Editorial: Don't fall for misleading campaign ads

We are a little more than six weeks out from the November mid-term elections and already we have seen some of the nastiest, ugliest, most misleading campaign ads imaginable, which means it’s only going to get worse.

Candidates could do something about it but they won’t. They don’t care.

They’ll do anything to win and they’ve been convinced voters respond to the junk they allow to be broadcast in their names. Broadcast stations are often criticized for not refusing to run this garbage. But the law, section 315 of the Communications Act, forbids stations from censuring a campaign ad.

The ultimate answer is two-fold: candidates simply have to respond to the dirt and the lies lobbed at them. And voters have to see past the noise and either confirm the allegations and claims from reliable sources, or ignore the garbage altogether.

WISC will continue to help with our Reality Check stories. In the meantime watch the ads if you must, but do not fall for them.