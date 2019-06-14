Editorial: Corrections reform means hope for juvenile offenders

MADISON, Wis. - Petty bickering pretty much seems nonstop at the state Capitol this week. It appears that putting together a state budget might be more than our state lawmakers can handle. It's a nearly $80 billion document affecting so much of our lives, and what we hear most is complaining about who didn't call who.

So we focus on the positives, and two of them are in corrections reform. In the budget, Gov. Tony Evers has proposed finally returning corrections system treatment of 17-year-olds to the juvenile system.

He's also proposed reconstituting the state pardons board. Both are long overdue reforms.

In the meantime, both parties oppose almost anything and everything the other side supports. It's astonishing that neither seems aware of how ridiculously petty and inept this looks to citizens. It's too bad, because there are good ideas just waiting to be embraced by responsible elected leaders.

