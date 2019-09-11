Editorial: Be heard on F-35s at Truax Field
MADISON, Wis. - There are two public hearings this week on the selection of Madison's Truax Field to house the Air National Guard's new F-35 fighter jets, and whether you are for or against the idea, it is extremely important to make your voice heard now.
The deadline for public comment is Sept. 27 and these are the last two scheduled public hearings.
Supporters of stationing the jets in Madison point out the substantial benefit to the local economy from the more than 1,200 jobs that go with having the planes here.
Opponents Cite the adverse quality of life impacts from the noise the planes are said to generate. So this is clearly an important issue for our community.
The first hearing is a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sherman Middle School. The second is an Air Force open house and presentation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center. Don't miss this chance.
