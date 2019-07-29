Editorial: Accessible Madison

MADISON, Wis. - If we are to be the city we want to be; healthy, smart, successful, creative and most of all welcoming, we have to be welcoming to everyone. In some cases inclusion is about attitudes and policies. But in others it's about physical spaces and infrastructure. Simply put, people with disabilities must be able to participate as fully in all aspects of life in Madison as every other city resident.

To its credit, Downtown Madison Incorporated has been on top of this issue for a couple of years now starting with signage. But with the encouragement of the Disability Rights Commission, DMI is taking it a step further. Last week, in conjunction with the City of Madison Department of Civil Rights DMI launched the Access Madison Campaign. Working with advocates and people with disabilities the partnership will look to address barriers faced by people with disabilities.

We are on board, and we expect action and results. Accessible Madison is the city in which we all want to live.

