Wineke: Verona "Big Five" Suffers a Second Loss

VERONA, Wis. - The “Big Five” is now down to an “Aging Three,” and that's a sad thing.

About 60 years ago, when the Verona High School Class of 1960 was beginning studies together, a tiny group of us created the Big Five.

The group included Jerry Matts, Dick Olsen, Jay Moore, Steve Andrews and myself. I'm not sure we were exclusive so much as we were the only people who wanted to identify together.

Looking back, we were kind of a group of misfits. Even Dick Olsen, the class valedictorian and captain of the football team, was kind of a misfit: Jocks were not supposed to be scholars. We would all sit around Steve's farm kitchen table and talk about theology until early hours of the morning. That was not a common activity in our school or in our day.

We remained loose friends during the coming decades though none of us remained in Verona. Dick was a psychiatrist. I was a newspaper reporter and chaplain of the Wisconsin Rescue Mission. Jay was a scientist. Jerry worked for the Social Security Administration and was an evangelical pastor. Steve was a Lutheran pastor and a computer programmer.

But there was something about being a member of the Big Five that continued to fill us with a certain kind of pride.

After all these years, I think I have figured out what that was: We brought out the best in one another.

High school is a time in people's lives when conformity is valued. We aren't really sure of ourselves or of our proper place in society so we don't want to stick out and appear ridiculous. There is something of a peer pressure to blend in.

The Big Five, however, created its own peer group. We made it OK to study Shakespeare or discuss the meaning of God. We were pretty evenly split between atheists and theists at the time.

Being part of the Big Five gave us a feeling of security, a feeling that, I think, stayed with us through the decades.

We had a good class. I think we counted 37 members at one point, so even a self-proclaimed Big Five was more a joke than a clique. In a class that size, we all liked one another.

We've lost several members of the Class of 1960. Jimmy Bigler, who was certainly one of the best-liked class members -- mostly because of his incessant good humor and partly because, on the football field, he would charge like a kamikaze into opposing players twice his size -- died earlier this week.

Jerry died a year or so ago and, on Friday, we received word that Dick had passed away in California.

Those of us who remain miss them all because we knew them all, rode on the same yellow school buses, ate lunch on the same gymnasium bleachers.

But being a member of the Big Five has somehow sustained me for the succeeding six decades, mostly because, though I may indeed be ridiculous, I know I have friends who accept me as I am.

