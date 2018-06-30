Operation Dry Water aims to keep drinking and boating at bay

MADISON, Wis. - Operation Dry Water may sound counterintuitive, but it’s a nationwide campaign looking to save lives.

The holiday weekend leading up to the Fourth of July is notorious for deadly accidents, and recent U.S. Coast Guard data shows alcohol use continues to be the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.

Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 is against federal and state law.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are participating in the campaign, putting additional boats on area lakes to increase enforcement and raise awareness about the dangers of BUIs.

Getting out on the water this weekend? (If so, I'm jealous!!) Just make sure if you're operating the boat to drive sober -- authorities are ramping up BUI enforcement on the water this weekend as part of #OperationDryWater pic.twitter.com/hHINw5oIiA — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) June 30, 2018

Getting on the water is at the top of every boater’s mind on a hot day like Saturday.

"It's gonna be 93 degrees out, it only makes sense we'll take the boat out,” Madison-area resident Mike Park said.

As he got ready to do just that, he was also thinking about safety.

"People can get hurt, and you want to watch it so nothing bad happens,” he said, adding that he and his crew follow all the rules, including those regarding alcohol.

"Obviously, Wisconsin has a drinking heritage,” he said. “We’ve got problems on the road, and they extend on to the lake."

"It's overlooked,” Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Nelson said. “I think people expect to be drinking when they're boating, and I don't think they realize it is such a hazard."

Nelson has been patrolling the lakes for 23 years. He doesn't want anyone drinking and boating for good reason.

"There's a reason,” he said. “It sucks when you have to pull bodies on board. It's never easy."

He hopes Operation Dry Water will help keep danger at bay.

"Most of the accidents that occur have alcohol involved,” he said. “It impairs you, and on the water, it sneaks up to you pretty quickly. On hot days, people don't realize how much they're drinking."

So far this season, Nelson said authorities haven't responded to any serious accidents.

"There have been a couple sinkings, but nobody's hit other people, knock on wood,” he said. "Let's keep that going.”

"Have fun, but be safe at the same time,” Park said.

Nelson said another thing to keep in mind this weekend is emergency slow-no-wake orders are in effect for Lake Kegonsa, Lake Monona and Lake Waubesa.