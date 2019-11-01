Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Opening for Nicholas Recreation Center delayed Opening for Nicholas Recreation Center delayed

MADISON, Wis. - The opening of the Nicholas Recreation Center has been delayed because of weather and construction challenges.

The recreation center, which is a part of Recreation & Wellbeing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was scheduled to open in January 2020. A news release sent out to UW-Madison students Wednesday said the recreation center "is not expected to open before the latter part of 2020." Associate Director of Strategic Engagement & Wellbeing Alex Peirce said the university hopes to open the center as soon as possible.

"We're just as excited to get into the facility as (students are)," Peirce said. "We share the disappointment that it's not going to open in January, but we're working really hard with our partners on the project."

Although students are not able to use the facility, they're still paying for it through the university's segregated fee system. In fall 2019, some UW schools initiated an increase in their segregated fees, including UW-Madison, where students are paying an extra $170 a semester. Part of that money funds the Nicholas Recreation Center.

According to a 2014 survey UW-Madison distributed to students, 87% of the 35% of students who participated approved of paying extra for the university's two recreation buildings and two of its fields. The Nicholas Recreation Center is replacing the already-removed Southeast Recreation Center.

"(The Nicholas Recreation Center) is just a much better solution for students on campus," Peirce said. "It's going to be a facility that Badgers are proud of, that reflects the academic representation of the institution and we're just excited because we know that it's so badly needed by students and the campus community."

Recreation & Wellbeing will post updates on its website and social media as information is released.

