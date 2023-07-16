Only minor injuries reported after vehicle carrying seven people rolls over Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RIDGEWAY, Wis. -- Only minor injuries were reported Saturday after a crash north of Ridgeway involving a vehicle carrying seven people.Paramedics and Iowa County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of County Road Y near Korback Road just after 5:20 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.Officials said all seven people reported either minor injuries or no injuries. Some people were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, though officials did not say how many.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Lodi man arrested for seventh OWI offense after cocaine found during traffic stop Farewell, Rudi the Pig: City ordinance says the 'Mayor of the Southwest Bike Path' has got to go 'They took him from me': Madison shooting victim's mother grieves after watching him get shot Janesville police find drugs and guns during separate traffic stops, three men arrested Boys and Girls Club of Dane County celebrates grand opening of McKenzie Workforce Development Center Latest News Motorcycle crashes in Monroe County leave three people injured For the Record: Rebecca Cooke launches challenge to Rep. Derrick Van Orden For the Record: Steil introduces bill to increase confidence in elections Darlington man arrested for OWI with child in the vehicle Only minor injuries reported after vehicle carrying seven people rolls over More News