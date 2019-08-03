Online puppy scams on the rise in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin reported an increase in puppy scams after multiple consumers reported finding a pet online and paying up front, with the expectation of the puppy to be shipped to them.

Watch out for puppy #scams! A local woman recently lost over $800 to this scam: https://t.co/OmmjkY6UZE via @CBS58 — Wisconsin BBB (@WisconsinBBB) August 2, 2019

Instead, the scammer pockets the money and no puppy is provided.

BBB Regional Director Susan Bach says this is a common scam where people usually lose about $1,000 before realizing it is not real. She recommends completing thorough research before handing money over.

"If you are thinking about purchasing or adopting a pet, you should always see it in person first. That is the best, most foolproof way from getting scammed by this," Bach said.

Bach says consumers should take steps to verify the seller before completing the purchase.

"Search for that picture online to see if the picture of that puppy has been used in any other websites or if there have been other testimonials used on other websites because that too can be a red flag that you are dealing with a scammer," Bach said.

All dogs should come with official paperwork and medical records, according to the Dane County Humane Society. Verifying the information could prevent consumers from getting scammed.

