Oneida County officials release names of victims killed in helicopter crash

TOWN OF HAZELHURST, Wis. - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office have released the names of the three victims killed in a helicopter crash late Thursday evening.

According to the press release, Gregory Rosenthal, 43, of Mosinee, Wisconsin, Rico Caruso, 34, of Hazelhurst, Wisconsin, and Klint Mitchell, 30, of Watersmeet, Michigan died in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter left Madison and was on its way to Woodruff when it crashed about 12 miles south of its destination.

According to AP, the men were returning to the helicopter's home base after flying a patient to Madison Thursday.

Officials found the wreckage early Friday. No patients were on-board at the time of the crash. The victims were flight crew members. AP reports Caruso was the pilot.

Oneida County Medical Examiner Larry Mathern says the men were "three great members of our emergency medical services community."

The release said the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA have taken over the investigation.

