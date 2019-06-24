One woman struck to ground, another punched in face
MADISON, Wis. - Two women were attacked Friday afternoon by Pamela A. Vaughn, 55, who struck one victim to the ground and punched the other in the face.
Vaughn was intoxicated when she attacked the women and tried escaping on a bicycle. A security guard reported the incident, and Madison Police Department officers arrived to the scene.
When the police arrested Vaughn, she threatened to hurt the arresting officer. She has been arrested for two counts of battery, misdemeanor bail jumping and threats to injure a law enforcement officer.
