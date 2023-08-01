MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison woman is expected to survive after allegedly being attacked by another woman with a machete and miniature baseball bats Monday night, Madison police said Tuesday.
Police responded just before 6 p.m. to an address on the 5700 block of Raymond Road near the intersection of Whitney Way. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where her condition stabilized overnight, and she is now expected to live.
Police arrested another woman, a 43-year-old, in connection with the incident. MPD public information officer Stephanie Fryer told News 3 Now on Tuesday that detectives spent Tuesday talking to potential witnesses and reviewing evidence from the scene, which she described as "bloody."
"It was just a chaotic scene when they arrived, lots of things to process and collect, so for them it's been a long evening, they're back at it today, just trying to figure out exactly what happened," Fryer said. "Investigations take time, and that's the point where we're at now."
Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to an apparent argument between the two women, but did say the two knew each other. As of Tuesday afternoon, police were still trying to decide which charges to refer to the district attorney's office in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
