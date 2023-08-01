5700 Block of Raymond Road

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison woman is expected to survive after allegedly being attacked by another woman with a machete and miniature baseball bats Monday night, Madison police said Tuesday.

Police responded just before 6 p.m. to an address on the 5700 block of Raymond Road near the intersection of Whitney Way. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where her condition stabilized overnight, and she is now expected to live.