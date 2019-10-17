One person suffers gunshot wound at Janesville convenience store
JANESVILLE, Wis. - One person is injured after suffering a gunshot wound at a Janesville convenience store Wednesday night.
Rock County dispatch said it received a call at 9:38 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound at Casey's on 1542 Center Avenue. Janesville police were sent and are still active at the scene.
Officials could not confirm if anyone else was injured.
