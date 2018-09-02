One person shot by Madison police officer on East side

MADISON, Wis. - One person is in the hospital after being shot by a Madison Police officer, according to a release.



Officials responded to a disturbance call just before 4 p.m. Saturday on Upham and North streets. The caller later reported being physically assaulted by the suspect.



Police say the 35-year-old man ran off. When officers located and approached him, the man reportedly pulled out a knife and made threats. One of the officers then shot the suspect.

At a news conference, Chief Mike Koval said the suspect said something to the effect of "it's you or me."



Madison firefighters responded to the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening wound.

Chief Koval identified the officer involved as a 16-year veteran. He said none of the officers were injured.

Alder Larry Palm said the incident isn't indicative of the neighborhood. "The Northeast side is a juncture point for the city of Madison," Palm said. "There's a lot of people who live here and a lot of people who do good things here."



MPD policy and state law requires an independent investigation in the case of an officer-involved shooting. The Department of Criminal Investigation will take this case.

