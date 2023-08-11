Madison
August 11, 2023 @ 5:37 am
Madison police are investigating an incident that left a victim with serious injuries Thursday night.
Police responded to the 700 block of E. Johnson Street at 11:25 p.m. for a victim suffering from a laceration following an altercation. Police said the injuries were sustained from broken glass.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
MPD said the suspect left the area before police arrived.
Officials said there's no known threat to the public. Police have labeled it as a weapons violation and are continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story. News 3 will provide further updates when we receive them.
