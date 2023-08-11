featured One person seriously injured after fight in Madison Maggie Degnan Maggie Degnan Author email Aug 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating an incident that left a victim with serious injuries Thursday night.Police responded to the 700 block of E. Johnson Street at 11:25 p.m. for a victim suffering from a laceration following an altercation.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.MPD said the suspect left the area before police arrived.Officials said there's no known threat to the public. Police have labeled it as a weapons violation and are continuing to investigate. This is a developing story. News 3 will provide further updates when we receive them. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maggie Degnan Author email Follow Maggie Degnan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Former Badgers, Packers lineman Mark Tauscher named primary Wisconsin football radio analyst Columbia County authorities identify men who drowned in Wisconsin River Last of 6 men convicted in Wisconsin paper mill death granted parole Police investigating child enticement on Madison's southwest side Police investigating two separate fatal crashes on W. Washington Ave. overnight Latest News Police investigating child enticement on Madison's southwest side Back to School: Pay extra attention for buses as they return to streets this fall Last of 6 men convicted in Wisconsin paper mill death granted parole Wisconsin judge allows civil case against fake Trump electors to proceed Finding magic at the Madison Film Festival More News